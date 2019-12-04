SK Energy Stops Physical Supply at Country's Western Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seoul, South Korea. File image/Pixabay.

Bunker supplies from South Korean refiner SK Energy have been discontinued at the country's western ports.

According to bunker fuel price reporting agency SP Global Platts citing a company official, the company's lease on storage capacity has expired.

The refiner will continue to supply fuel to ships from the country's southern ports, the report said.

With the new 0.5% sulfur limit on bunker fuel in place from January 1, SK Energy is slated to start low sulfur marine fuel production at its 40,000 barrels a day desulfurization unit in March.