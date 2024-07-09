Singapore's MPA and NYK Form Partnership on Sustainable Shipping Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK: partnership. File Image / Pixabay.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Japanese shipping firm NYK are to work together on promoting sustainable shipping.

The agreement will "discuss maritime training programs for seafarers on ammonia-fuelled vessels and other sustainability-related skills and competencies to support the industry's transition towards alternative low or zero- carbon fuels", according to a statement from the MPA.

"As a major bunkering and a maritime hub port, Singapore is in a phase of introducing alternative fuels and enhancing manpower development," Teo Eng Dih, the authority's chief executive, said.

"MPA looks forward to our partnership with NYK to unlock our collective potential and develop solutions that can be scaled up to benefit the global maritime community in the move towards smart and sustainable shipping," he added.

NYK president and chief executive Takaya Soga said that his company has "begun ammonia-fuel-related business development including bunkering projects, endorsing the Singaporean government's initiative on fuel ammonia".

Ammonia is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels under consideration by the shipping industry. While it is readily available and transportable, health and safety concerns remain in terms of ammonia's use as bunker fuel.