CMA CGM Subsidiary Completes Biofuel Bunker Trial in Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ANL carried out a 42-day biofuel trial on its AAX1 service between Brisbane, Southeast Asia and other key Australian ports. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship operated by CMA CGM subsidiary ANL has completed a trial of a biofuel bunker blend in Australia.

ANL carried out a 42-day biofuel trial on its AAX1 service between Brisbane, Southeast Asia and other key Australian ports, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The fuel was a B20 blend with 20% biofuel content, supplied by Queensland-based EcoTech and produced by BP Marine.

"With the success of the biofuel trial now under hand, ANL envisages this blend to be more broadly adopted in Oceania in line with the forthcoming International Maritime Organisation's GHG Regulations set to launch in 2023," ANL said in the statement.

"Setting the goal of achieving Net Zero carbon by 2050, ANL as a part of the CMA CGM Group is heavily investing in energy transition using the best technical solutions available today while proactively preparing for the future."