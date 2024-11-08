Singapore Firms Sign MOU to Promote Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOU: focus on alternative marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore-based Global Energy and Singapore Methanol have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance sustainable maritime fuel solutions.

The two firms will work together on FuelEU Maritime compliance pooling, green methanol storage and distribution, and exploration of advanced alternative marine fuels, according to energy news provider Offshore Energy.

Managing director of Global Energy Overseas (part of the Global Energy group) Loh Hong Leong was quoted as saying that the agreement "opens new doors for collabration on low-emission fuels".

Methanol is one of a number of alternative marine fuels under consideration by the shipping industry as it focuses on reducing the sector's greenhouse gas emissions.