Petronas Seeks to Build Global LNG Bunker Supply Network

Energy supplier Petronas is seeking to develop a global LNG bunker supply network.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese power supplier Jera Co to collaborate on a wide range of decarbonisation projects, it said in a statement on its website this week.

"In the LNG space, Petronas and Jera will be collaborating to grow the use of natural gas as a cleaner marine fuel through LNG bunkering solutions," Petronas said in the statement.

"Through the MoU, Petronas and Jera will explore the establishment of a global bunkering supply network, leveraging on both companies' experience in LNG bunkering."

Petronas completed its first LNG bunker operation at Pasir Gudang in November, and Jera completed its first in Japan in October.