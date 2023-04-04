Singapore's Consort Bunkers Orders 6 Methanol Bunkering Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Consort Bunkers is based in Singapore. File Image/ Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Singapore-based physical supplier Consort Bunkers has ordered six methanol bunkering tankers.

The 6,500 dwt vessels will be constructed by China Merchants Industry Jinling (Nanjing) Shipyard, local media reports.

Actual demand for methanol as marine fuel is extremely limited with just 25 mehanol power ships currently in operation. This compares to a global fleet of some 60,000.

Still, interest in using methanol as marine fuel has grown considerably in recent times as the industry looks to reduce emissions and ultimately decarbonize. There is certainly a sense that methanol will play an importnat rols in the future marine fuel mix.

Last year 35 methanol-fuelled ships were ordered.

Of those, A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) currently has 19 methanol dual-fuel vessels on order with delivery starting from next year.

For 2022 Consort Bunkers ranked as the 18th largest supplier in Singapore, according to the official data from Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).