Battery-Powered Bunker Barge Makes First Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge carried out its first bunker delivery at Yokohama on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

A battery-powered bunker tanker in Japan has made its first delivery of fuel.

The bunker delivery vessel Asahi, the world's first running on batter power only, carried out its first delivery on Tuesday, shipping company MOL said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel bunkered MOL's car carrier the Victorious Ace at Yokohama.

"The ASAHI's large-capacity lithium-ion batteries power every phase of its operations, including cargo handling, berthing/unberthing, and navigation," MOL said in the statement.

"This results in zero emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) from the vessel.

"The tanker delivers outstanding environmental performance, and is expected to reduce crewmembers' workloads by reducing engine maintenance requirements."