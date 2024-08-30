BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks China-Focused Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore with a focus on the Chinese markets.

Recruitment company Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the employer.

The company is described as 'the bunker trading team of a rapidly expanding oil group'.

The firm is looking for candidates with more than five years of experience in back-to-back trading, with fluent Mandarin and a focus on the Chinese markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trades (managing the procurement and sale of marine fuels in the China market.

Utilize an established and transferable network of Chinese end-user ship owning clients, foster existing relationships and actively pursue new bunker enquiries.

Stay abreast of evolving trends, pricing dynamics, and regulatory changes in the global and regional bunker markets, offering valuable insights and strategic approaches tailored to the Chinese market landscape.

Conduct thorough risk assessments and implement effective mitigation strategies to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards, particularly within the Chinese context. Collaborate closely with internal teams and external partners, including suppliers, clients, and logistics providers, to optimize bunker trading operations and enhance supply chain efficiency in the Chinese market.

