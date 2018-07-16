Singapore: MPA Revokes Pegasus Maritime's Bunker Craft Operator Licence

Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime And Port Authority Of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the Bunker Craft Operator Licence of Pegasus Maritime (S) Pte Ltd effective today, July 16, 2018.

As all bunker craft operators require a licence, Pegasus will no longer be allowed to operate as a bunker craft operator in the Port of Singapore.

"As part of MPA's ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of bunkering in Singapore, checks were conducted on Pegasus earlier this year. MPA's investigations revealed that Pegasus had allowed an unlicensed craft operator to use its bunker craft to make bunker deliveries. Given the severity of the breaches, MPA has revoked Pegasus' bunker craft operator licence," MPA explained.