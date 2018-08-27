Singapore: Arrests After Alleged Illegal MGO Sale

Monday August 27, 2018

Three men have been arrested following an alleged illegal sale of MGO in Singapore.

The men, said to be crew members of a foreign-registered workboat, were reported to have been detained Sunday in the waters off northern Tuas following a joint operation by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Cash totalling S$3,501 ($2,500) was seized as part of the arrest operation.

"The PCG and the MPA take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine fuel in Singapore waters," a PCG statement read.

"The PCG will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."

Ship & Bunker News Team
