Oil Spill From Grounded Bulk Carrier Reaches Japan's Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship broke apart off the north of Japan on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

An oil spill from a bulk carrier that broke apart after being grounded off the north of Japan on Wednesday has now reached the country's coast.

Oil from the spill reached the coast of Misawa City on Friday morning local time, maritime news provider Splash 247 cited coast guard officials as saying on Friday.

The Panama-flagged 39,910 DWT bulker the Crimson Polaris ran aground on Wednesday morning in Hachinohe harbour.

The ships was carrying about 1,550 mt of fuel oil and 130 mt of MDO, charterer NYK said in a statement on its website late on Thursday.

"The amount of oil that has been spilled into the ocean has not been identified," NYK said in the statement.

"The Maritime Disaster Prevention Center is continuing to control the oil spill using oil-treatment agents and adsorption mats.

"In addition, as soon as oil is confirmed to have drifted to the coast, oil recovery companies are prepared to perform beach cleaning."