Singapore: February Bunker Sales Fall Year-on-Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monthly sales fall. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore's monthly bunker sales fell in February compared to the same month a year ago.

According to figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, total sales of bunker fuel in came in at 3.5 million metric tonnes compared to over 4 million mt in February 2021.

Low suflur fuel oil, the port's biggest seller, sold 1,733,100 mt compared to 2,007,900 over the period.

Sales of high sufur fuel oil were also down from 972,700 mt to 795,900 mt.

January's bunkers sales in Singapore were 4 million mt, according to the MPA.

For the last five years, the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub has notched up annual sales across all fuel grades close to 50 million mt topping that figure in 2017.