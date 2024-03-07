BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore


Thursday March 7, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker technical superintendent in Singapore.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a division of a prominent energy and commodities company specializing in global bunkering solutions'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a technical superintendent in ship management operations.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Supervise all technical and safety aspects of Company vessels, ensuring compliance with Company policies.
  • Coordinate repair, maintenance, and servicing of vessels under the guidance of the Technical Manager.
  • Conduct negotiations with Class Surveyors and report to the Technical Manager.
  • Advise the Master and Chief Engineer on planned maintenance and arrange necessary work.
  • Inspect machinery spaces for cleanliness and maintenance progress.
  • Conduct damage surveys on vessels and prepare necessary reports and accounts.
  • Travel to ports as required to supervise repairs and restoration of Company vessels and equipment.
  • Prepare proposals for new regulations compliance and ensure ships fulfill regulatory requirements.
  • Act as a liaison officer and trainer for Cadet officers from Singapore Polytechnic.
  • Oversee technical matters during vessel dry dockings, including repairs, servicing, and safety equipment maintenance.
  • Monitor budgets for expenditure responsibility and report variances.
  • Provide relevant information to the Technical Manager regarding sea-going personnel.

For more information, click here.

