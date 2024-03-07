BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker technical superintendent in Singapore.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a division of a prominent energy and commodities company specializing in global bunkering solutions'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a technical superintendent in ship management operations.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Supervise all technical and safety aspects of Company vessels, ensuring compliance with Company policies.

Coordinate repair, maintenance, and servicing of vessels under the guidance of the Technical Manager.

Conduct negotiations with Class Surveyors and report to the Technical Manager.

Advise the Master and Chief Engineer on planned maintenance and arrange necessary work.

Inspect machinery spaces for cleanliness and maintenance progress.

Conduct damage surveys on vessels and prepare necessary reports and accounts.

Travel to ports as required to supervise repairs and restoration of Company vessels and equipment.

Prepare proposals for new regulations compliance and ensure ships fulfill regulatory requirements.

Act as a liaison officer and trainer for Cadet officers from Singapore Polytechnic.

Oversee technical matters during vessel dry dockings, including repairs, servicing, and safety equipment maintenance.

Monitor budgets for expenditure responsibility and report variances.

Provide relevant information to the Technical Manager regarding sea-going personnel.

