BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore
Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker technical superintendent in Singapore.
Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.
The employer is described as 'a division of a prominent energy and commodities company specializing in global bunkering solutions'.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a technical superintendent in ship management operations.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Supervise all technical and safety aspects of Company vessels, ensuring compliance with Company policies.
- Coordinate repair, maintenance, and servicing of vessels under the guidance of the Technical Manager.
- Conduct negotiations with Class Surveyors and report to the Technical Manager.
- Advise the Master and Chief Engineer on planned maintenance and arrange necessary work.
- Inspect machinery spaces for cleanliness and maintenance progress.
- Conduct damage surveys on vessels and prepare necessary reports and accounts.
- Travel to ports as required to supervise repairs and restoration of Company vessels and equipment.
- Prepare proposals for new regulations compliance and ensure ships fulfill regulatory requirements.
- Act as a liaison officer and trainer for Cadet officers from Singapore Polytechnic.
- Oversee technical matters during vessel dry dockings, including repairs, servicing, and safety equipment maintenance.
- Monitor budgets for expenditure responsibility and report variances.
- Provide relevant information to the Technical Manager regarding sea-going personnel.
