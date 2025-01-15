Crew Rescued After Fire on Tanker Off Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: MMEA

On Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued 14 crew members from the Mongolia-registered tanker, Eagle 1, after it caught fire four nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Piai.

The fire was immediately extinguished, and no oil spill has been detected so far, according to a social media post from the MMEA this week.

The MMEA has deployed the KM Satria, KM Tambisan and Kiltat 18 for its rescue operations.

Singapore's authorities also reported two incidents in the region over the weekend: a Malaysian tanker sank in Singapore’s territorial waters, and another cargo vessel sank off Vietnam. All crew members from both vessels were safely rescued.