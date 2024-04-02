CTI-Maritec Updates Fuel Testing Guidance in Response to New Singapore Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maritime and Port Authority's new requirements, developed in response to the city-state's contamination problems in early 2022, come into force on June 1. File Image / Pixabay

Testing firm CTI-Maritec has updated its guidance on marine fuel testing procedures in response to new bunker quality requirements coming into force in Singapore in June.

The Maritime and Port Authority's new requirements, developed in response to the city-state's contamination problems in early 2022, come into force on June 1.

The new rules for bunker suppliers are as follows:

Residual and bio-residual bunker fuel do not contain chlorinated organic compounds (COC) above 50 mg/kg and are free from inorganic acids

COC must be tested using the EN 14077 accredited test method and shall be reported in the 'Certificate of Quality' provided to receiving vessels

Inorganic acids must use the ASTM D664 accredited test method as prescribed in ISO 8217 and the strong acid number (SAN) (in addition to total acid number (TAN)) shall be reported in the COQ (ie SAN = 0) provided to receiving vessels. For distillate / bio-distillate bunker marine fuel batches, SAN must be tested as per ASTM D664 test method and reported in the COQ

Residual marine fuels are free from polystyrene, polypropylene and molymethacrylate. These can be tested by filtration, microscopic examination, and Fourier-Transform Infrared spectroscopy analysis

For COCs, CTI-Maritec recommends GCMS testing for all bunker fuels delivered in Singapore, it said in a white paper on its website on Monday. For acids, it recommends SAN and TAN testing for all fuels.

For the polymers, the company has developed an in-house Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy analysis method.

"The stage is set to raise the bar of the bunkering fuel quality in the Port of Singapore and further support stronger vessel health," the company said in the report.

"In many ways this new requirement being enforced in Singapore could also pave the way for other international port authorities to implement the same requirements.

"The knock-on effect could prove highly beneficial."