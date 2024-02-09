Baseblue Hires Bunker Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chan was previously a key account manager in Hong Kong for Marine Service Asia. Image Credit: Kingsley Chan / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has hired a new bunker trader in Hong Kong.

Kingsley Chan has recently joined the company as a bunker trader in Hong Kong, Baseblue said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Chan was previously a key account manager in Hong Kong for Marine Service Asia from December 2022 to October of last year.

"With a diverse background spanning sales, account management, and business development across various industries, Kingsley brings a wealth of experience to our bunkering sector," Baseblue said in the post.

"His major in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada, coupled with his self-motivated nature and passion for continuous improvement, make him an excellent fit for our team.

"Kingsley's adaptability and determination will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success in providing excellent service to our clients."