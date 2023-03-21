Battery-Hybrid Ferries With Solar Power Systems to Run in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will transport about 4 million passengers per year between Hong Kong's Central Pier and Cheung Chau Pier. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Classification society Bureau Veritas is set to class two hybrid ferries with battery and solar power systems for operations in Hong Kong.

The ferries were designed by Netherlands-based CoCo Yachts and will be built by YaGuang Technology Co in China, Bureau Veritas said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ships will be operated by Sun Ferry Services Company, transporting about 4 million passengers per year between Hong Kong's Central Pier and Cheung Chau Pier.

The first vessel is due for delivery in the second quarter of 2024, and the second in the first quarter of 2025.

The ferries will be able to run on battery power or bunker fuel, as well as having solar panels on one of their decks providing supplementary power.

"BV is very proud to play a significant role in this partnership with CoCo Yachts, Guang Technology and Sun Ferry, to deliver these innovative ferries for Hong Kong domestic waters," Alex Gregg-Smith, senior vice president at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said in the statement.

"BV is honoured to support the project from its inception, providing full plan approval and design support, and we are happy to help advance innovation that is much needed to achieve a carbon neutral and sustainable future for the benefit of all marine stakeholders, the environment and society as a whole."