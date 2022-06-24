CMA CGM to Work With Singapore's MPA on Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will include exploring the use of alternative marine fuels including synthetic methanol, synthetic methane and biofuels. Image Credit: MPA / CMA CGM

Container line CMA CGM has signed a deal with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to work together on maritime decarbonisation.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding seeking to collaborate on the development of capabilities and solutions across maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation and innovation, they said in an emailed statement on Friday.

This will include exploring the use of alternative marine fuels including synthetic methanol, synthetic methane and biofuels, as well as carbon capture systems for ships.

Three of CMA CGM's new LNG-fuelled ships ordered earlier this month will be registered to the Singapore flag.

"We are happy to work with a like-minded partner like CMA CGM who shares our bold ambitions to make international shipping more sustainable and resilient, and who which also believes in taking pragmatic and concrete steps towards these aspirations," Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of the MPA, said in the statement.

"I am confident that this collaboration will contribute meaningful solutions to the industry's needs, strengthen the local marine tech ecosystem, and also build the maritime workforce capability in Singapore."