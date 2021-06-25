105 More Charges for Hin Leong Founder OK Lim

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hin Leong unit Ocean Bunkering was in previous years one of Singapore's top bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's authorities have filed 105 more charges against Lim Oon Kuin (OK Lim), the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading.

The charges comprise 68 charges of cheating, 36of conspiracy to commit forgery and one of conspiracy to forge a valuable security, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, citing court documents.

The latest charges relate to $2.23 billion of alleged fraudulent disbursements, Reuters cited the prosecutor as saying.

A pre-trial conference has been set for August 4.

Hin Leong collapsed last year in the wake of the crude-price crash and allegations of forged documents being used to secure funding from banks. The firm and its subsidiary Ocean Bunkering Services, formerly one of Singapore's top marine fuel suppliers, has been wound up.