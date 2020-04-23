Sembcorp Drops Storage Contract With Hin Leong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: contract cancelled. File image/Pixabay.

Sembcorp Cogen, a subsidiary of Singapore-listed Sembcorp Industries, has cancelled its gasoil supply and storage agreement with oil trading house Hin Leong, the company said in a statement to the Singapore stock exchange yesterday.

The value of gasoil reserves stored with Hin Leong stood at S$94 million ($66m) as of 1 December 2019, the statement said.

The subsidiary has an electricity generation licence from the city state's Energy Market Authority.

Hin Leong filed for court protection in Singapore last week under a mountain of debt. The beleaguered company is reported to owe creditors around $4 billion.