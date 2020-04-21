Banks Exposed in Hin Leong Collapse

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hin Leong: in court. File image/Pixabay.

Dutch lender ABN Amro has filed charges against Singaporean oil trading house Hin Leong.

The trading company, which filed for court protection last week, showed losses of $0.8 billion, according to court records.

According to local news provider the Straits Times citing filings with Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Hin Leong has debts totalling $3.85 billion to a number of Singapore and international banks including HSBC Holdings, DBS Group Holdings and Standard Chartered.

Under local law, the company has 30 days under court protection pending a decision on the full six-month protection period from creditors if so granted by the court.