SMW 2021: Toyota Tsusho Launches Six-Month Biofuel Trial in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is trialling the biofuel on board one of its bunker barges. Image Credit: Toyota Tsusho

Bunker supplier Toyota Tsusho is set to commence a trial of biofuel in Singapore.

Over the next six months to September 2021, Toyota will test technical properties of biofuels including oxidation and storage stability and emissions, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

In addition to the trial, Toyota is also starting to supply biofuel produced in Europe by GoodFuels in Singapore.

"Toyota Tsusho is contributing to the transition to a decarbonized society by accelerating businesses the contribute to reduction of CO2 throughout the industrial life cycle and promoting initiatives for carbon neutrality," the company said in the statement.

Toyota started LNG bunker supply in Japan in October.