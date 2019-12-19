Taiwan: 380 CST Dropped From Some Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kaohsiung: 380 cst. File image/Pixabay.

Taiwan's bunker seller is to limit the suppy of 380 centistokes (cst) bunker fuel to one port, Kaohsiung.

The high sulfur grade of fuel oil will no longer be available from January 1 at Keelung and Taichung, according to CPC Corporation.

The move has been made to meet the rising demand for 0.5% sulfur fuel oil (LSMF-180(0.5%), it said.

However, Kaohsiung will continue to supply 380 cst fuel oil along with low suflur fuel oil and distillates.