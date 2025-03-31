LR Approves Ammonia Fuel Systems of Trafigura's Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are expected to be delivered by 2028. Image Credit: Trafigura

Classification society Lloyd's Register (LR) has approved the design of an ammonia dual-fuel system set for installation on the upcoming dual-fuel ammonia vessels of global commodity trader Trafigura.

The approval brings the industry a step closer to adopting ammonia as a viable alternative fuel.

The four 45,000 m3 gas carriers currently under construction at HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) will feature dual-fuel ammonia engines from WinGD and ammonia release mitigation system from Alfa Laval, Trafigura said in a statement on its website on Monday.

WinGD recently confirmed that its dual-fuel ammonia engine has met key performance parameters during full-load testing and is on track for first deliveries starting in mid-2025.

Ordered in 2024, the vessels are being built at HMD's Ulsan shipyard, with deliveries scheduled for completion by 2028.

Trafigura says these vessels will give the company a first-mover advantage in the low-emission tanker segment.

It urges the IMO to come up with stronger regulations to ramp up uptake of cleaner marine fuels in shipping.

"If we are to decarbonise freight and increase the demand for zero-carbon fuels across the world, we need the IMO to implement regulations, including the EU ETS and Fuel EU maritime on a global scale, Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping for Trafigura.

"The IMO needs to introduce a simple and transparent policy framework including, in our view, a global fuel standard combined with a straightforward levy applied equally across the board."

LR granted the approval after carrying out design and risk assessments.