BUNKER JOBS: Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore Seeks Deputy General Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the bunker supply arm of Chinese energy firm Sinopec, is seeking to hire a deputy general manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in oil or commodities training and a relevant educational background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop, implement, and oversee the company's compliance framework, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards.

Conduct regular compliance audits and assessments to identify and address potential areas of risk.

Formulate and execute comprehensive risk management strategies to safeguard the organization's assets and reputation.

Evaluate and monitor risks across various business functions and propose mitigation measures.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and update compliance and risk management policies.

Ensure policies align with legal and regulatory requirements and are communicated effectively.

Design and conduct training programs to enhance awareness of compliance and risk management principles among employees.

Foster a culture of compliance and risk consciousness throughout the organization.

Prepare and present regular reports to senior management and relevant stakeholders on compliance and risk metrics.

Communicate effectively with regulatory bodies and external partners.

Lead investigations into compliance breaches and risk incidents, implementing corrective actions as necessary.

Develop and execute remediation plans to address identified issues.

