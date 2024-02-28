Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore Seeks Deputy General Manager
Wednesday February 28, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in oil or commodities training and a relevant educational background. Image Credit: Sinopec
Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the bunker supply arm of Chinese energy firm Sinopec, is seeking to hire a deputy general manager in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in oil or commodities training and a relevant educational background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop, implement, and oversee the company's compliance framework, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards.
- Conduct regular compliance audits and assessments to identify and address potential areas of risk.
- Formulate and execute comprehensive risk management strategies to safeguard the organization's assets and reputation.
- Evaluate and monitor risks across various business functions and propose mitigation measures.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and update compliance and risk management policies.
- Ensure policies align with legal and regulatory requirements and are communicated effectively.
- Design and conduct training programs to enhance awareness of compliance and risk management principles among employees.
- Foster a culture of compliance and risk consciousness throughout the organization.
- Prepare and present regular reports to senior management and relevant stakeholders on compliance and risk metrics.
- Communicate effectively with regulatory bodies and external partners.
- Lead investigations into compliance breaches and risk incidents, implementing corrective actions as necessary.
- Develop and execute remediation plans to address identified issues.
For more information, click here.