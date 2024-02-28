BUNKER JOBS: Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore Seeks Deputy General Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday February 28, 2024

Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the bunker supply arm of Chinese energy firm Sinopec, is seeking to hire a deputy general manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in oil or commodities training and a relevant educational background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop, implement, and oversee the company's compliance framework, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards.
  • Conduct regular compliance audits and assessments to identify and address potential areas of risk.
  • Formulate and execute comprehensive risk management strategies to safeguard the organization's assets and reputation.
  • Evaluate and monitor risks across various business functions and propose mitigation measures.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and update compliance and risk management policies.
  • Ensure policies align with legal and regulatory requirements and are communicated effectively.
  • Design and conduct training programs to enhance awareness of compliance and risk management principles among employees.
  • Foster a culture of compliance and risk consciousness throughout the organization.
  • Prepare and present regular reports to senior management and relevant stakeholders on compliance and risk metrics.
  • Communicate effectively with regulatory bodies and external partners.
  • Lead investigations into compliance breaches and risk incidents, implementing corrective actions as necessary.
  • Develop and execute remediation plans to address identified issues.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com