Vessev's Electric Hydrofoiling Ferry Starts Operations in New Zealand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

It has a operating range of up to 50 nautical miles (93 km) and can carry up to 10 passengers. Image Credit: Fullers360

New Zealand-based ferry operator Fullers360 has stated using the electric hydrofoiling ferry Kermadec in Auckland.

The ferry can run entirely on electricity and has a cruising speed of 15-20 knots, Fullers360 said in a statement on its website.

The fully electric hydrofoiling ferry developed by Vessev has an operating range of up to 50 nautical miles (93 km) and can carry up to 10 passengers, Vessev said.

A hydrofoiling vessel is equipped with underwater wings or hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water as speed increases. This reduces drag, allowing the vessel to travel faster and more efficiently while using less energy.

Electric-powered vessels have gained traction, particularly among ferry operators running short voyages. However, technological advancements have been limited in scaling up electric propulsion for large ocean-going vessels, which require significantly more power to complete longer journeys.