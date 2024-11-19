Chimbusco Pan Nation Signs Hong Kong Methanol Distrubution Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) on green methanol distribution in Hong Kong. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has signed a deal seeking to develop the distribution of green methanol as a bunker fuel in Hong Kong.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) on green methanol distribution in Hong Kong, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The two companies will collaborate on the distribution of green methanol produced by Towngas.

"As Hong Kong's largest bunker fuel supplier and trading house, CPN actively pursues long-term development plans for alternative marine fuels with partners, helping to strengthen and enhance Hong Kong's maritime industry advantages and contribute to establishing Hong Kong as a green port," Calvin Chung Dik-hong, director and deputy general manager of Chimbusco Pan Nation, said in the post.

Towngas is the first company in mainland China to receive ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications for green methanol. The firm produces biomethanol from biomass and municipal waste from a plant in Ordos, Inner Mongolia.