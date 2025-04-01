Taiwan Tightens Inspections on China-Linked Vessels: GAC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This move comes after recent incidents of undersea cable damage. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan will impose tighter checks on vessels linked to Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau starting March 31.

The move follows multiple incidents of undersea cable damage, including the February detention of a Chinese-crewed ship over alleged sabotage.

"Substandard" ships and "specific" vessel types—including tankers, semi-submersibles, heavy transport, and crane vessels—must consult authorities before applying for direct navigation permits or business registration, according to GAC.

Applications should be submitted 30 days in advance to avoid delays, GAC said.

Foreign-flagged ships with owners or carriers registered in China, Hong Kong, or Macau will undergo a national security review, regardless of flag state.

However, vessels owned outside these regions will follow standard Maritime and Port Administration procedures.

Taiwan also classifies ships from five black-listed flag states—Cameroon, Tanzania, Mongolia, Togo, and Sierra Leone—as "substandard," subjecting them to additional scrutiny. A system upgrade will require ship operators to submit ownership details for faster processing.

The also comes at a time when China ramps up military drills near Taiwan, raising tensions in the region.