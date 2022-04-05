Singapore Shipping Association Notes Engine Failures From HSFO Contamination

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's MPA is understood to be investigating the situation, but has not yet commented on the issue. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore Shipping Association has added its name to the list of organisations noting recent contamination problems in Singapore HSFO deliveries, saying it has seen reports of engine failures.

Several testing firms have reported the presence of chlorinated hydrocarbons in Singapore HSFO samples in recent weeks. The contaminants have been found only through advanced GCMS testing, rather than the conventional ISO 8217 specification tests.

"SSA understands that some vessels have experienced engine failure causing loss of power at high seas," the Singapore Shipping Association said in a circular for its members on Monday.

"SSA has further taken note of the additional testing measures that have been undertaken by our members currently, to detect the presence of the high level of chlorides, the cited cause of the engine failures."

