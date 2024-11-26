BUNKER JOBS: International Supplier Seeks Experienced Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

An international physical marine fuel supplier is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in marine fuel trading, ideally including working within a physical supply organisation.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Actively seek new clients while managing and maintaining relationships with existing accounts.

Stay informed on the latest developments and trends in the bunker and shipping markets.

Handle daily brokering and trading of marine fuels for clients, ensuring competitive rates that benefit both the company and clients.

Collaborate with the team, reporting to a line manager, and manage any disputes or claims, including assisting with legal actions when necessary.

Role reports to local desk head

