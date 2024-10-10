SIBCON 2024: Maersk Was Largest Biofuel Buyer in Singapore Last Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Emma Mazhari appeared on a panel session at Sibcon on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Danish container line AP Moller-Maersk was the largest buyer of biofuel bunker blends in Singapore last year.

The firm's biofuel purchases in Singapore last year were larger than any other shipping company's, Emma Mazhari, CEO of Maersk Oil Trading, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Wednesday.

Singapore saw a total of 523,800 mt of biofuel bunker blend sales in 2023, up from 140,200 mt the previous year.

Maersk's energy consumption from green fuels -- including both biofuel and methanol -- totalled 2,433 GWh in 2023, up from 2,195 GWh the previous year. That increase was mostly driven by rising usage of biofuels, the company said in its most recent sustainability report.

Maersk is the world's second-largest container line by capacity.