Equipment for Safer Ammonia Bunkering Awarded AiP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Boom: developed in Japan. File Image / Pixabay.

Technology that aims to render ship-to-ship bunkering of ammonia a safe operation has received class approval.

The equipment -- a bunkering boom -- has been developed in Japan by cargo-handling equipment manufacturer TBG and shipping firm NYK. It has been awarded approval-in-principle by class society Class NK.

"NYK and TBG will significantly enhance the safety of supplying ships with ammonia, which is highly toxic, by employing TBG's technology to ensure the liquid does not leak," a statement from NYK said.

Ammonia is one of a range of alternative bunker fuels under consideration by the shipping industry. The fuel does not emit carbon dioxide when burned. However, it is highly toxic and concerns over its safe operation when bunkering ships remain.