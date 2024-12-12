Singapore: LNG Bunkering Moves up Port's Energy Transition Agenda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG: sea-loading options. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore is looking to boost its capacity for liquified natural gas bunkering.

In port ship-to-ship transfers of the alternative bunker fuel could be expanded via sea-based reloading or "other viable modes of operation", the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has said.

The authority has published a call for expressions of interest to develop the LNG bunkering sector.

In addition to the above, the authority said that it is "keen to explore the development of new concepts and use of floating platforms to further enhance safety and efficiency of multi-fuel bunkering operations and simultaneous operation" in the port.

Interested parties need not be existing LNG bunkering licensees to put forward proposals.

