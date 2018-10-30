Sri Lanka Bunker Supplier Adds Third Barge

M/T Kumana underway earlier this year. Image Credit: Sachithra Dissanayaka / YouTube

Sri Lanka-based Lanka Marines Services (Pvt) Ltd (LMS) has added a thirdbarge to its fleet with the chartering of 3,610 dwt M/T Kumana.

Operating out of Colombo, the vessel has capacity for 3,000 metic tonnes (mt) of IFO 380, IFO 180, and MGO fuel.

The fleet expansion is "in line with the company's growth plans to meet the ever-increasing demand for marine fuel in Sri Lanka, and to also cater to the resultant larger parcel sizes," LMS said in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

Having entered into operation earlier this month, the vessel has already mode its first deliveries for LMS.

The double – hulled bunker barge is one of two aquired by Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) when it took control of Hambantota port last December.