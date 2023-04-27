HMM Takes on Biofuel Bunkers From GS Caltex

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to try out the fuels on its three 24,000 TEU boxships in the second half of 2023. Image Credit: HMM

South Korean container line HMM has signed a deal to purchase marine fuels from GS Caltex.

The container line has signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase blends containing 30% used cooking oil-derived biofuels and 70% HSFO, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The company plans to try out the fuels on its three 24,000 TEU boxships in the second half of 2023.

"Based on this MoU, we expect to generate less greenhouse gas emissions and thereby contribute to limiting climate change," Park Jinki, senior executive vice president at HMM, said in the statement.

"We will continue to enhance our environmental competence by accelerating R&D activities."