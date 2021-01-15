CPC Continues Cutting MGO Sulfur Content at Taiwanese Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MGO sulfur content at Kaohsiung is about to fall. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier CPC Corporation is continuing to cut the sulfur content of the MGO it supplies at Taiwanese ports, with Kaohsiung the latest location seeing the change.

From February 1 onwards the company will supply 0.1% sulfur MGO at Kaohsiung, it said in an emailed note to customers Friday, where previously the product it offered had 0.5% sulfur content.

The company has previously made similar announcements for the ports of Taichung and Keelung, in June 2019 and August 2020, respectively.

The company will now only offer 0.5% sulfur MGO at the ports of Suao and Hualien, it said.

Since the start of 2020 CPC has limited its supply of 380 CST fuel oil to Kaohsiung to meet changing demand as most buyers now require 0.50% sulfur fuels.