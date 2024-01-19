BUNKER JOBS: CMC Marine Seeks Senior Bunker Surveyor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience as a bunker surveyor in Singapore. Image Credit: CMC Marine

Maritime services company CMC Marine is seeking to hire a senior bunker surveyor in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience as a bunker surveyor in Singapore, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Performing bunker surveys on tankers, bulk carriers, cattle carriers, others

Performing on hire and off hire surveys

Performing condition surveys

Be in contact with agents and clients to board ships timely

Maintain his personal Bunker Survey license

Help maintain the company's bunker surveyor accreditation

If short supply happens, reduce the shortage as much as possible by using technicalities and experience

Demonstrate and champion Charles Taylor Values by ensuring Agility, Integrity, Care, and Accountability and Collaboration.

Ad Hoc duties: Your key accountabilities will include such other duties and tasks as allocated, at the discretion of management, and that are within your capabilities and the scope of your role

For more information, click here.