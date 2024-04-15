Adani Bunkering Completes Large Physical Supply Operation in India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently supplied 3,000 mt of marine fuel to a container ship at Mundra. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Adani Bunkering has completed a large bunker delivery in India.

The firm recently supplied 3,000 mt of marine fuel to a container ship at Mundra, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The delivery was completed by pipeline, at the same time as cargo operations, and took less than 12 hours in total.

"This achievement positions Adani Bunkering as a reliable and trusted partner for shipping companies seeking high-quality fueling services in India," an Adani senior official said.

"Our 24/7 dedicated operations and track record of seamless operation are testimony to our unconditional commitment to the shipping and bunker industry."

Adani Bunkering offers marine fuels across India, and has both pipeline and barge supply facilities at Mundra.