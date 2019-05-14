CPC Resumes 0.50% Supply in Kaohsiung

CPC has supplied LSFO from January 1, 2019. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation says it has resumed supply of 0.50% sulfur LSFO at Kaohsiung port effective Monday.

The supplier has been providing the product since the beginning of this year at the country’s main bunkering ports of Hualien, Kaohsiung, Keelung, Suao, and Taichung.

However, early last month CPC said it was unable to take any new nominations for LSFO at Kaohsiung.

While global demand for 0.50% products is expected to surge ahead of the January 1, 2020 start date for IMO2020, China already has a 0.50% sulfur cap for certain emissions control area zones within its waters.