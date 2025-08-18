Sri Lanka Court Orders $1 Billion for 2021 X-Press Pearl Fire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

X-Press Feeders says it has already spent over $150 million in clean-up activities and compensation for fishermen. File Image / Pixabay

The Sri Lankan Supreme Court has ordered an initial $1 billion payment within a year over the 2021 X-Press Pearl fire and sinking off the Sri Lankan coast.

Former operator of the feeder vessel, X-Press Feeders, said the ruling effectively criminalises the vessel's master and local agents before trials or charges are complete, according to a press release on Thursday.

X-Press Feeders said the master has been barred from leaving Sri Lanka for more than four years under a travel ban, despite offers to pay the maximum fine, while agents are being investigated despite having no operational role.

“ The court's intent to lay all blame and liability on the vessel's owners and operators is blatantly apparent X-Press Feeders

The firm called both 'human collateral' to enforce compliance.

It argues that the judgment makes it clear the court intends to place full blame on the vessel's owners and operators, while absolving Sri Lankan authorities of responsibility.

"It exonerates the actions of the Harbour Master and Director General of Merchant Shipping, despite their own experts boarding and inspecting the vessel and raising no alarm or immediate reason for concern, more than a week before the X-Press Pearl sank," the firm noted.

"It also ignores the vessel's pleas for help and the refusal by three ports (in Qatar, India, and Sri Lanka) to offload the container before the fire started."

The company noted it has already paid over $150 million for wreck removal, nurdle cleanup and support for fishermen, but warned the unprecedented ruling threatens future shipping interests and Sri Lanka's trade costs.