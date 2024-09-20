Propeller Fuels Hires Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singh was previously a bunker trader for Glander International Bunkering. Image Credit: Lakhjit Singh / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels has hired a new trader in Singapore.

Lakhjit Singh has joined Propeller Fuels as an oil trader in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Singh was previously a bunker trader for Glander International Bunkering in Singapore from April 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Harvester Offshore from 2019 to 2022, for Wave Subsea from 2016 to 2019 and for BAP Resources from 2014 to 2016.

Propeller Fuels is involved in physical bunker supply at various ports around the UK, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide. The firm opened its Singapore office in May 2023.