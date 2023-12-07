BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company ViRViT highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Image Credit: ViRViT

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company ViRViT highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker sales, fluent English and preferably other languages.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

To act as a solution provider for a client base with existing and potential clients, arranging bunkers globally

Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full

Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes

Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations

New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion

Co-operating and supporting colleagues in our other offices

For more information, click here.