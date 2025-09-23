Headway Delivers China's First Centrifugal Onboard Carbon Capture Milestone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Headway has installed China’s first centrifugal onboard carbon capture system on the bulker Yue Dian 56. Image Credit: Headway

Headway Technology Group has achieved a China first with the installation of its onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) on the 57,000 DWT bulk carrier Yue Dian 56 at Longshan Shipyard in Zhoushan.

The project is China's debut deployment of centrifugal OCCS technology, Headway Technology Group said in an email statement on Monday.

The initiative was jointly supported by the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone Zhoushan Administration Committee, Guangdong Energy Group, and the China Classification Society, among others.

Headway's OceanGuard OCCS captures CO2 at a rate above 90% with purity reaching 99.6%, using centrifugal force instead of conventional gravity scrubbers to cut energy use and simplify integration.

China is also building a closed-loop carbon value chain around the technology.

Captured liquid CO2 will be shipped to Zhoushan's pilot port and converted into synthetic fuels such as methanol and ammonia, produced with advanced hydrogen generation and storage systems