Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Shared Service Centre Manager in Singapore
Friday March 10, 2023
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a general manager for its shared service centre in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in accountancy or finance and a few years of experience in a similar position, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Being a visible and engaging leader to head the Shared Service Centre Singapore
- Being the direct manager of five high-performing Managers and a strong team of around 25 people in total
- Ensuring a professional working environment with high stakeholder satisfaction
- Being overall responsible for the deliverables out of the Shared Service Centre
- Assignments and optimisation projects within the Finance area
For more information, click here.