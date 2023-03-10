BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Shared Service Centre Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a general manager for its shared service centre in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in accountancy or finance and a few years of experience in a similar position, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Being a visible and engaging leader to head the Shared Service Centre Singapore

Being the direct manager of five high-performing Managers and a strong team of around 25 people in total

Ensuring a professional working environment with high stakeholder satisfaction

Being overall responsible for the deliverables out of the Shared Service Centre

Assignments and optimisation projects within the Finance area

