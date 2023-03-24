Former BP Singapore Bunker Manager Fined $3.95 Million and Given More Jail Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two men had originally been convicted in 2020 after a two-year trial. File Image / Pixabay

The former manager of BP's marine fuel business in Singapore has been ordered to pay $3.95 million in fines and has been given a longer prison sentence in a bribery case originating several years ago.

Clarence Chang Peng Hong, formerly manager of BP's Singapore bunker business, and Koh Seng Lee, executive director of trading firm Pacific Prime Trading, each had their prison sentences extended from 4.5 to six years at the High Court on Thursday, according to a report from local news organisation the Straits Times.

The two men had originally been convicted in 2020 after a two-year trial, before appealing against their convictions and sentences.

Koh had paid Chang $3.95 million across 19 occasions between 2006 and 2010, which prosecutors argued was in exchange for advancing Koh's business interests. Chang has now been ordered to pay a fine equivalent to the sum received as bribes.