BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The employer is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Calibre

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Calibre highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for developing relations with Suppliers within major ports across APAC, UAE and Middle East & Europe

Build relationships with Customers (Shipowners, Charterers, Operators, Brokers,) within the Middle East and Asia & Med

Back-to-back trading of Bunkers / Marine Fuels / LSFO / MGO and lubricants to global portfolio of Clients.

Produce daily pricing and market reports for the region and global bunker markets for clients and suppliers.

Responsible for maintaining account receivables and payments related to Bunker trades, whilst monitoring all enquiries.

Business development, Identifying new market opportunities to increase marker share and revenue for the company within the marine fuels sector.

Developing new business is a key role of the Bunker Trader and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the Marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world

You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business.

Daily duties will include active bunker booking on spot market for the owned and chartered vessels.

You will be required to prepare request for quotations , compare quotations and fix bunkers. Once bunker stem done, appropriate entries to be done in system. Collect invoice and follow up payment from accounts.

As a Bunker Trader you may have to work outside normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage.

You will be managing your own P/L.

