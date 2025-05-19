BUNKER JOBS: Clipper Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday May 19, 2025

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Clipper Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker trading, shipping, brokering, trading or related industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Facilitate the buying and selling of marine fuel/bunkers to shipowners, charterers, operators and traders
  • Manage the full sales cycle including quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery and post-delivery support
  • Negotiate competitive pricing with suppliers and clients to ensure profitability and customer satisfaction
  • Serve as the primary point of contact between Clipper Oil's clients and global suppliers
  • Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with clients, suppliers, agents and stakeholders
  • Actively identify, pursue and close new business opportunities
  • Conduct sales calls, cold outreach, meetings and follow-ups to grow the client base
  • Develop and execute strategies for expanding market presence
  • Provide exceptional customer service before, during and after fuel deliveries
  • Coordinate timely deliveries with suppliers, agents, warehouses and clients across global locations
  • Ensure all deliveries meet client expectations and contractual obligations
  • Work closely with Clipper Oil's Operations & Credit teams to ensure smooth execution, compliance and profitability of each transaction
  • Support clients across various time zones, including after-hours and weekends as needed

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com