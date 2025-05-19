Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Clipper Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker trading, shipping, brokering, trading or related industries. Image Credit: Clipper OIl
Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Clipper Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in bunker trading, shipping, brokering, trading or related industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Facilitate the buying and selling of marine fuel/bunkers to shipowners, charterers, operators and traders
- Manage the full sales cycle including quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery and post-delivery support
- Negotiate competitive pricing with suppliers and clients to ensure profitability and customer satisfaction
- Serve as the primary point of contact between Clipper Oil's clients and global suppliers
- Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with clients, suppliers, agents and stakeholders
- Actively identify, pursue and close new business opportunities
- Conduct sales calls, cold outreach, meetings and follow-ups to grow the client base
- Develop and execute strategies for expanding market presence
- Provide exceptional customer service before, during and after fuel deliveries
- Coordinate timely deliveries with suppliers, agents, warehouses and clients across global locations
- Ensure all deliveries meet client expectations and contractual obligations
- Work closely with Clipper Oil's Operations & Credit teams to ensure smooth execution, compliance and profitability of each transaction
- Support clients across various time zones, including after-hours and weekends as needed
