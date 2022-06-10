Parts of Shanghai Resume Lockdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai is home to the world's largest port. File Image / Pixabay

COVID-19 concerns are continuing to flare up in China, with new lockdown restrictions announced for Shanghai on Thursday.

Shanghai formally lifted its previous lockdown measures after two months on June 1, but new measures have now been announced after a small outbreak, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday. The city's Mihang district has ordered residents to remain at home while a new mass testing programme is carried out.

The previous lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China had a significant impact on the shipping industry, with congestion building up at ports around the world in response.

Operations at the port were continuing as normal as of Thursday.