Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

The arrest took place early Monday morning in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A Vietnamese flagged bulk carrier, GSM 02, has been arrested in Singapore, according to court records.

The arrest took place early Monday morning, July 2, at 02:50am following action from Oon & Bazul LLP.

The 10,300 dwt, 2005-built vessel is valued at $4.19 million by VesselsValue, who also indicates she changed ownership in June 2016 after being bought by an unknown Vietnamese company.

The circumstances leading to the arrests are currently unknown, but such action is typical in instances of payment dispute.