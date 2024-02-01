Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Hong Kong
Thursday February 1, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience, as well as fluent English, Mandarin and Cantonese. Image Credit: Banle Energy
Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hong Kong.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience, as well as fluent English, Mandarin and Cantonese, it said in an emailed job advertisement.
The full list of requirements is as follows:
- Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience
- Preferably background in bunkering/petroleum industry
- Excellent interpersonal, organizational and both written and verbal communication skills
- Strong experience in B2B bunker trading
- Be self-motivated, a good team player and capable of working under pressure
- Excellent command of spoken and written English, Mandarin and Cantonese
- Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Zoom
- Bachelor's degree or above
- Immediate availability is preferred
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage daily trading activities
- Coordinate order delivery operations
- Engage in daily communication with local suppliers
- Maintain positive relationships with local suppliers
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested.
The deadline for applications is February 29. To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com with the subject line 'Job Application'.