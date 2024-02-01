BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience, as well as fluent English, Mandarin and Cantonese. Image Credit: Banle Energy

Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience, as well as fluent English, Mandarin and Cantonese, it said in an emailed job advertisement.

The full list of requirements is as follows:

Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience

Preferably background in bunkering/petroleum industry

Excellent interpersonal, organizational and both written and verbal communication skills

Strong experience in B2B bunker trading

Be self-motivated, a good team player and capable of working under pressure

Excellent command of spoken and written English, Mandarin and Cantonese

Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Zoom

Bachelor's degree or above

Immediate availability is preferred

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage daily trading activities

Coordinate order delivery operations

Engage in daily communication with local suppliers

Maintain positive relationships with local suppliers

Identify and pursue new business opportunities

Any ad hoc assignment as requested.

The deadline for applications is February 29. To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com with the subject line 'Job Application'.